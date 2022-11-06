Another veteran for Walker/Drygas

Letter to the editor: I support Bill Walker for governor for any number of good and just reasons. Fearless, reasoned leadership for starters. Like most veterans, I’ve seen good and bad leaders and the damage that occurs. Bill is man whose word is good and doesn’t attempt to buy votes or make false promises. He doesn’t demand that state employees sign a loyalty oath or be fired. He didn’t promise to support education and then gut our educational system as Dunleavy did. That is called integrity.
Gov. Walker did exactly what he was supposed to do while in office; he balanced the state’s checkbook, he made the right decisions for the people of Alaska, even if some may be unpopular. That is courage.