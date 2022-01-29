Another unthinkable war?

To the editor: The weeks-long crisis at the Ukrainian border after Russian leader Vladimir Putin moved over 100,000 troops, tanks and war machinery to the border has caused anxiety throughout the world. Many words, high-level meetings, phone calls and letters have flown back and forth between world leaders with no amelioration of the danger.
First, how is it possible that in the year 2022, humankind has not evolved to know that war is unthinkable? Any war. All wars.
We must be careful with the words we use and what they stand for. I would like to ask all those in decision-making positions to thnk about the words listed here: demands, threats, power, invasion, troops, tanks, fighter jets, bombers, destruction, death, war, communication, cooperation, human rights, sovereignty of nations, cultural exchanges, fair trade, respect, friendship, life, peace.
Think of the lives of all the healthy, presently alive, young men and women in the troops gathering on the border: Russian, Ukrainian, NATO, British, American, French and others. Think of the civilians, the elders, the children, who could be killed in an unthinkable, avoidable war.
I appeal to Putin himself to show us that he is an enlightened, evolved, ethical, New Age human. Surprise us. Please choose peace and friendship. Choose life.