Another day, another ruling

To the editor: It’s another sad day in America.
The Supreme Court (six conservatives justices) struck down the EPA’s ability to regulate pollution.
Global warming is real. Look at this past winter and the many days of smoke from over 250 forest fires in Alaska. A friend once said to me that our grandchildren will fix it. We were once the grandchildren. Nothing changed.
It is OK to pollute our planet and our own health but not OK to make a choice for our own bodies and wellbeing. They don’t call it Mother Nature for nothing.
Vote for those with the same vision for our Earth and our female population.