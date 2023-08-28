Another banned book you should read

To the editor: So, Sourdough Jack wants kids to read banned books (8/21)! I suggest the Bible.
“It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word which proceeds out of the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4) Here, Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 8:3, to counter Satan’s temptation that He should satisfy a legitimate fleshly appetite, outside of God’s will.
Human life is far more than what tastes good. Like it or not, each of us is defined and limited by what God has spoken. The phrase “it is written” implies that the spoken words, having been permanently inscribed, are unchangeable.
God spoke us into existence. His design is written in human DNA, your body’s language based operating software. The encoded features include eye color, skin color, and stature (tallness or shortness). Which of us can add ten inches to our stature? Obviously, attempts to alter such hard written features are futile. Likewise, denial of chromosomes X and Y is irrational.
Increasingly, confusion defines the condition of our race (mankind) and our nation. We cannot live long in our present state of disregard for God’s Word. Our Creator has predetermined the number of our days. After that, every one of us must give account to Him. It is unrealistic to think otherwise.
What God has spoken, not only defines our physical attributes, it also describes our willful refusal to submit to Him and His moral standards. “It is written: There is none righteous, no, not one. There is none that understands. There is none that seeks after God. They are all gone out of the way. They are together become unprofitable. There is none that does good, no, not one.” (Romans 3:10-12)
Yet, it is also written, that God so loved the world that He gave His unique Son, to save as many as truly trust Him. On the cross, Jesus died to slay my deadly sinfulness within Himself. In His resurrection, He displayed His power to deliver sinners, from bondage to our natural corruption. God’s Book leads to true freedom and a name written in His book of Life.