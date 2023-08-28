 Skip to main content
Another banned book you should read

To the editor: So, Sourdough Jack wants kids to read banned books (8/21)! I suggest the Bible.

“It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word which proceeds out of the mouth of God.” (Matthew 4:4) Here, Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 8:3, to counter Satan’s temptation that He should satisfy a legitimate fleshly appetite, outside of God’s will.

