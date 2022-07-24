 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An upside to self-driving vehicles

  • Comments

To the editor: Perhaps soon enough, driverless cars will make electronic billboards and bright blue headlights obsolete. At the least, they’ll stop me from having to look at them.

Jay Baxter

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.