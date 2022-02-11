An unnecessary war
To the editor: A good description of the Ukrainian crisis is a difficult divorce between two countries who have historically been highly dependent on one another. Letters to the editor have argued that either Russia is a bully or, alternatively, Ukrainian “fascist elements” are to blame. As in a divorce, both of these views are off the mark. With a cease fire to an eight-year war in place, and at least 15,000 dead, both sides need to accept some responsibility and agree to coexist peacefully. And, most importantly external nations like the United States should be working to help Russia and Ukraine get along, not stir the pot.
The key talking point in the current news media over-simplification is that NATO membership of Ukraine is a natural right of any country whether a former member of the USSR or not. While perhaps quaint and old fashioned, we could alternatively take the view that an end to ongoing warfare between Russia and Ukraine should be the main goal of U.S. diplomacy. The obvious way to achieve that goal is to call Putin’s bluff by agreeing not to expand NATO. France’s President Macron, for example, recently stated that “a deal to avoid war in Ukraine is possible and that it is legitimate for Russia to raise its own security concerns.”
In an extended interview on German DW World News, Lawrence Wilkerson, a former top aide to Gen. Colin Powell during his tenure as joint chief of staff during the Bush I administration and secretary of state under Bush II, persuasively argued that NATO has been “insanely handled” over the last approximately 40 years. His argument is that willy-nilly expansion is extremely dangerous. He moreover takes the view as a military man that the over-expansion of NATO was motivated by military-industrial “oligarchs” like Boeing and Raytheon (Wilkerson’s words, not mine).
Meanwhile in Congress, progressive Democrats, who now seem to be running things, are shamelessly sabre rattling instead of helping Ukraine. President Biden is a practicing Catholic. The Bible is clear: It says “Blessed are the Peacemakers.” The eight-year war needs to stop. Someone has to be an adult here.