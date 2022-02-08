 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor

An unhealthy vision of education in Fairbanks

To the editor: On Thursday, the News-Miner reported that our local Fairbanks North Star Borough school board met Tuesday and voted to close Joy, Nordale and Anderson elementary schools, move all 649 current fifth graders (soon-to-become sixth graders) to one of three middle schools, and “repurpose” a neighborhood kindergarten through sixth-grade elementary school (Nordale) to house various home school programs.

When board member Tim Doran asked for the three parts of the decision to be considered separately as many unknowns remained, this was ignored by board member April Smith, who requested all these changes be voted in one motion, saying she thinks this supports a “vision of the future in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.” She unabashedly favors home schooling and ignores that mainstream American schools bring the majority of our diverse community students together. Destroying Nordale Elementary as a neighborhood school in order to promote home schools is not a healthy vision of education here in Fairbanks.

Saturday, the News-Miner reported the bombshell of proposed new school boundaries moving hundreds of elementary students to different schools, several of which are distant from students’ homes. Details of actual costs shifted or saved were decidedly vague and merely generalized, avoiding candid discussion.

Tonight’s 6 p.m. school board “work session” (while most local families are having dinner) seems designed to push this divisive plan through as quickly as possible. Too bad they didn’t listen to the one board member who had decades of experience as an elementary principal — Mr. Doran.

