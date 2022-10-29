To the editor: We support Frank Tomaszewski’s run for House Seat 34. He has many qualities which will make him an excellent legislator. A major one is integrity. Frank is trustworthy.
In the magazine “American Essence”,[ July 2022, published by Epoch Times] “tech entrepreneur” Keith Krach was featured. Krach, a successful business visionary and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize was quoted as saying that “America must be built on unshakeable integrity.” Frank has integrity.
Frank owned Sparky’s Electrical Services and is a journeyman electrician and electrical administrator. He had energy and a strong work ethic which contributed much to community growth.
Their entrepreneur talents could be appreciated when Frank, his wife and five children went into business using the surrounding birch trees on their property. They tapped the trees and boiled the birch water down to make birch syrup and cotton candy. These are sold at the Farmer’s Market or internationally. These creative projects provided income. In addition, their children grew up learning the value of a free market system through the syrup business.
Frank is well-rounded and he and his family attend Journey Church. He donated his time when doing the wiring for their new church building. He and Harmony have created programs and projects for the youth.
As a good citizen who has passed on his strengths to his children and future generations, we have an opportunity to elect Frank Tomaszewski as our new representative in District 34 soon, on Tuesday, Nov. 8.