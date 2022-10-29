 Skip to main content
An opportunity to elect Frank Tomaszewski

To the editor: We support Frank Tomaszewski’s run for House Seat 34. He has many qualities which will make him an excellent legislator. A major one is integrity. Frank is trustworthy.

In the magazine “American Essence”,[ July 2022, published by Epoch Times] “tech entrepreneur” Keith Krach was featured. Krach, a successful business visionary and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize was quoted as saying that “America must be built on unshakeable integrity.” Frank has integrity.

