An open thank you note to teachers

To the editor: In a recent opinion piece in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, retiring math teacher Dan Hackett challenged parents to think back to those teachers who positively influenced their children and then write a thank you note to that teacher. He reminded us that a simple thank you and words of appreciation go a long way. As the school year ends, even those of us with kids who have long left school should be encouraged to show appreciation for our teachers. As my mom reminds me, it’s never too late to say thank you.
To Miss Star who just retired from Government Hill Elementary after 26 years of teaching kindergarteners, thank you for all you did for my two boys. You showed them love and respect, discipline and kindness, and reminded them how to be good leaders. You taught me as a young mom how to avoid being a “helicopter parent” and reminded me that kindergarten is more about discovering and exploration and social relationships and less about academic achievements.
Nic and Matt have been out of kindergarten for well over 20 years now and some of their closest friends to this day are those they met in your kindergarten classroom.
Thank you for not only giving my sons the lifetime gift of love of learning, but for so many other eager and excited kinders (and their nervous parents) who were blessed to call you their teacher.
To all the Miss Stars of the world out there — thank you.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Alaska