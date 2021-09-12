You have permission to edit this article.
An open letter to Sen. Dan Sullivan

To the editor: Senator, I supported and celebrated you when you defeated Al Gross. I sincerely hope that you are not just another politician as I saw great potential in you. You seemed to be a beacon of light against the socialist agenda. Please continue to fight for me and my grandchildren. It is the responsibility of your office to preserve freedom for future generations.

It is time for American patriots to raise their voices. Why do you remain silent? Now is the time for intelligent leaders such as yourself to speak out against the socialist agenda. We need strong representation rather than weak, silent, politicians like Lisa Murkowski. Don’t align yourself with her, and don’t allow yourself to be seduced by the radical left. One RINO from Alaska is one too many.

Did you bother to read the infrastructure bill? Very little of the money went to infrastructure and most seemed to support the socialist agenda. I urge you to be vigilant when dealing with Democrat-sponsored legislation. They are very good at hiding socialist dogma in what appears to be bipartisan bills.

Senator, you are my voice and I am counting on you to save our country from socialist ruin. Speak out, challenge the socialist agenda. I think you will be pleasantly surprised at the response from your constituents.

If you have the time I recommend you read “American Socialism” by Mark Levin. It will give you an eye opening perspective about what is happening to our great republic.

Steve Malcott,

Fairbanks

