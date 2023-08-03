An old idea whose time has come

To the editor: We hear a lot about Manh Choh ore hauling and food dependence these days, with controversial projects proposed to address these issues. We all know the gold ore hauling will stretch well beyond five years, and food out of Nenana farms is also decades away.
There is an old idea that would help both of these issues and create new opportunities for reducing many of Alaska’s high-cost transportation issues: connecting our Alaska Railroad to the Canadian railroad following the Alcan road route. There is no cheaper way to move heavy products like coal or gold ore than by rail. Rail transportation would reduce our dependence on ocean-going barges for everything we use. Railroad transportation is the cheapest form of transportation there is over land. Railroads have been built all over the world — including Alaska — in tougher terrain than an Alcan route would require. Would a rail route be expensive to build? Hell yes, and take a few years to complete, sure, but it would serve Alaska for decades, maybe centuries, to come.