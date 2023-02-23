 Skip to main content
An officer and an outhouse at the tipping point

To the editor: My grandmother had a two-holer. I can still recall the Sears and Roebuck catalogs there for perusal while doing your business and for more practical purposes as well.

Halloween was the perfect night for teenagers to topple outhouses in our small town. One year the town marshall decided he would not allow those “delinquents” to topple his outhouse again as they had done the previous Halloween. So he took his shotgun and lay in wait inside the facility for the inevitable. Sure enough the pranksters showed up and proceeded to tip it over.

They were so quiet that the outhouse was toppled before the marshall could react. The boys quickly ran away. They didn’t learn until the next morning that the marshall suffered a broken leg. No arrests ensued as the marshall never learned who had done the dirty deed.

No, I was not one of the delinquents. Outhouses have an interesting history.

The marshall was a Barney Fife kind of character. That’s why he was often the butt of jokes. I remember once when he stopped a driver in front of my grandmother’s house and asked him where he was from. When the man said “Philadelphia,” he asked, “Then why in the bleep does your driver’s license say Pennsylvania?”

David Knott

Muncie, Indiana

