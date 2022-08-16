An extraordinary election

To the editor: In this extraordinary special election, we are fortunate to have not just one but two highly qualified Alaska Native women running to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is far past time that Alaska be represented in Congress by an Alaska Native representative.
Tara Sweeney’s name is not on the special election ranked choice ballot, but she has registered as a write-in candidate. I highly encourage everyone to consider ranking Mary Peltola as your first or second choice and writing in Tara Sweeney as your second or first choice. If another candidate is your first choice, I hope that you’ll consider writing in Tara and selecting Mary as your second and third choices.