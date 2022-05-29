To the editor: Despite the claims of the NRA and such folk as Sen. Ted Cruz it is obvious by now that even in the heart of gun ownership, Texas, that having more guns is not the answer to preventing the massacres of school children, nor of the other thousands of tragedies caused by guns each year in our country.
Despite the words of those fear mongers influenced by the gun lobby, facts show that an excess of guns make us less safe, not safer. The Second Amendment words “A well regulated militia ... ” ignored by so many implies control and restraint of the right to bear arms, limiting the right granted in the Amendment to those who are well regulated, not to those who aren’t trained in the safe usage of their weapons. Not to those who allow their weapons to fall into the hands of violent criminals or untrained children.
And certainly not into the hands of those likely to massacre innocent children.
Alex Koponen
Fairbanks