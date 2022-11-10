An easy solution to the abortion controversy

To the editor: Sex is to create life. If you do not choose to want the life you’ve created then simply quit creating these beautiful spirits from God.
To create an unwanted life then kill it is murder. It is their body, not yours, you are destroying.
Hence the easiest solution is to quit creating these little spirits from the Heavenly Father. Make the right decision now. No sex, no creating life! Simple right?
Yes, your body your choice. No sex, no creating unwanted babies and killing them. You make the choice.
No babies, no sex. How simple is that?