An Arctic Fest for everyone

To the editor: What is Arctic Fest? Five years in the planning, Arctic Fest was conceived as a community development project providing an idea that many people, organizations and businesses could participate in and benefit from.

The big idea: Create an arts festival, focused on the impact of and solutions to our changing environment.

See arcticfest.org for more on the festival.

