An Arctic Fest for everyone

To the editor: What is Arctic Fest? Five years in the planning, Arctic Fest was conceived as a community development project providing an idea that many people, organizations and businesses could participate in and benefit from.
The big idea: Create an arts festival, focused on the impact of and solutions to our changing environment.
Why the arts? The arts bring people together, provide fun, translate ideas into feelings and feelings into action.
Why climate change? Because it’s a great big issue and we’re right at the center of it. The Arctic is changing rapidly, and people care because it affects them where they live just as it does us.
Ultimately, Arctic Fest aims to attract people who want to experience great art, see the most beautiful place on Earth, and learn how they can make a difference today.
This week, we welcome you to the very first iteration of Arctic Fest — and this one is all for you. We invite you to attend some of our many events, and tell us what you think. Add to our vision.
Festivals bring money to communities. We hope this one brings prosperity to Fairbanks and positive change to the world.
