Letter to the Editor

An affront to the ideals of justice

To the editor: Justice delayed is justice denied may not be entirely true, but it is at least partially true. We need consequences for bad actions to be timely enough to matter.

With the foolish Justice Department memo no longer giving cover against being charged with crimes, I was hoping that the day that our previous president was no longer president he would be arrested and not spend another night outside a cell. His actions in opposition to his duties have cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans and who knows how many worldwide alone should be enough to send him to jail until his bones crumple into dust.

Where some nations without the advantage of the world’s foremost Centers for Disease Control have kept their pandemic deaths to as low or lower than 0.53 per 100,000 population (New Zealand) our country saw 183 deaths per 100,000 due to how our government response differed under his “leadership.” [Data according to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality]

This is just one, albeit one of the most serious, of the crimes that our previous president is likely guilty of. Each day that he isn’t charged and arrested is an affront to the ideals of justice. Of course it takes time to build a case that will be strong enough to prove guilt. Many of his crimes need witnesses who prosecutors must interview, and many of those witnesses were co-conspirators who will be reluctant to admit to their part in the crimes. But the public record of what he said, what he did and as importantly, did not do, is there for all to see in the matter of how he failed in his duties as president in regards to the pandemic.

Worse than reckless, he actively tried to oppose the measures that would have saved the lives of many Americans. He could be charged with manslaughter or equivalent in every jurisdiction in which Americans died from his opposition to following the CDC pandemic plans. I think that prosecutors should charge him, get him arrested and have him spend the rest of his life in jail.

 

