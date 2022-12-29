 Skip to main content
America at its best

To the editor: This letter is to commend the Democrat and Republican legislators who approved the Respect for Marriage Act.

It is America at its best, defending the freedom to decide upon your own life instead of others deciding for you. Quoting Leo Tolstoy, “There are as many kinds of love as there are hearts.”

