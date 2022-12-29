To the editor: This letter is to commend the Democrat and Republican legislators who approved the Respect for Marriage Act.
It is America at its best, defending the freedom to decide upon your own life instead of others deciding for you. Quoting Leo Tolstoy, “There are as many kinds of love as there are hearts.”
In response to religious objections to the legislation, the First Amendment clearly protects both freedom of religion and freedom from religion. One person’s freedom of religion ends where another person’s freedom from religion begins. A belief, religious or secular, that demands adherence should be rejected because it is too weak to stand on its own.
From James Joyce, “There is no heresy or no philosophy which is so abhorrent to the church as a human being.”
The world is filled with freedom denied, compassion reviled, beauty desecrated, truth persecuted. The Respect for Marriage Act is a light shining in this darkness.