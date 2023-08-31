Ambitious wishes for Doyon Limited

To the editor: On July 18, 2023, Edith Kokrine wrote a very good letter pertaining to the 1971 Alaska Native Land Claims Settlement Act, signed on Dec. 18, 1971, by then-President Richard M. Nixon. She pointed out some things I didn’t know. I know now ANSCA has over 35 amendments in all, the most in any piece of legislation since then.
The 1971 ANSCA has benefitted a lot of people and businesses, including the state of Alaska and the federal government.
What Doyon, Limited should do is to look into overseas investments since Doyon has some tax breaks itself. Doyon, Limited should expand their oil and gas exploration activities, along with gold and other hard mineral exploration activities.
The village of Minto, Alaska, and their village corporation, Seth-De-Ya-Ah Corporation, have an ambitious and strong interest in their gold exploration efforts.
On unity, coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress, working together is success.
Doyon, Limited shareholder