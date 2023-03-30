Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter sends thanks to Rep. Stapp

To the editor: The Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter appreciates Rep. Will Stapp, who represents the Fairbanks North Star Borough communities of Fort Richardson and North Pole, for assuring adequate funding for the State of Alaska's Dementia Awareness and Health CareCapacity Program.
During a recent House Finance meeting, Rep. Stapp proposed an adjustment to the operating budget that received unanimous approval. The amendment ensures educational materials highlighting the signs of dementia, and other informational resources, are distributed to Alaskans.
Veterans have a greater risk for dementia than the civilian population due to their high prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD.) Evidence indicates a nearly 70% increased risk of dementia from all types of TBI — even minor TBI.
Almost 62,000 moderate or severe cases of TBI occurred in U.S. military members between 2000 and 2022. The VA health care system will be under a great deal of strain as a result of the significant rise in the number of veterans suffering from dementia and other types of Alzheimer's. Early detection of dementia increases the chance for medication to slow the disease’s progression in the brain.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s toll free confidential Helpline is 1-800-272-3900. Additional resources can be found on our website at www.alz.org.
Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Board: Josh Lonn, Cathy Hernandez, Michelle Cassano, Linzey White, Cindy Harris, Sherri Roberds and Sara Hondel.