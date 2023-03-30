 Skip to main content
Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter sends thanks to Rep. Stapp

To the editor: The Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Chapter appreciates Rep. Will Stapp, who represents the Fairbanks North Star Borough communities of Fort Richardson and North Pole, for assuring adequate funding for the State of Alaska's Dementia Awareness and Health CareCapacity Program.

During a recent House Finance meeting, Rep. Stapp proposed an adjustment to the operating budget that received unanimous approval. The amendment ensures educational materials highlighting the signs of dementia, and other informational resources, are distributed to Alaskans.

Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Board: Josh Lonn, Cathy Hernandez, Michelle Cassano, Linzey White, Cindy Harris, Sherri Roberds and Sara Hondel.

