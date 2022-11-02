All the voting info you need to know

To the editor: The Alaska state general election is just a week away. I like to ponder my decisions over time, so I’ve downloaded a sample ballot to keep close at hand. Here’s some useful information for those who want to do the same.
District Maps
Here’s the map of the Fairbanks-area districts. The numbers are House Districts. The letters stand for Senate Districts. bit.ly/3UeY469
Sample Ballots
You can get a sample ballot here. (We are in Judicial District 4.) You can print a copy of the ballot, make your selections, and take it voting with you. Just don’t leave it behind in the booth! bit.ly/3SUJq3a
Everything is ranked choice voting, except the ballot measure and the judges, which are Yes/No.
Official Election Pamphlet
Ranked Choice Voting
Ranked choice voting is easy. I’m a big fan. I think it gives more power and choices to voters rather than to political parties. Whether you like it or not, it’s the way this election will be run. If you still have questions about ranked choice voting, here’s the Alaska Division of Elections page on it: bit.ly/3FxQkIw.
Constitutional
Convention
We have one ballot measure: Shall there be a constitutional convention? Yes/No. Info on that, including statements in support and in opposition, start at page 67 in the election pamphlet (above).
Judges
We are in the Fourth Judicial District: bit.ly/3Nq7ycy. The election pamphlet (above) includes ratings by the Alaska Judicial Council. If you don’t want to dig through all that, you can see the ratings here: bit.ly/3gZFCjK. (Spoiler alert: The council has recommended Yes on all the judges on the ballot)
Where And How To Vote
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but you can vote early at the Elections Office. Info on that is here: www.elections.alaska.gov/avo.
You can also vote absentee: www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/AKVoteEarly.php.
Just Do It
Whatever you do, however you feel about the issues and the candidates, get out and vote! Democracy works best when as many people as possible vote.
Eric Troyer
Fairbanks
