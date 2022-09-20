All the reasons to support Barbara Haney

To the editor: In response to the upcoming election for the Fairbanks Borough Assembly race, I am supporting Ms. Barbara Haney, a leader who is a proven advocate for Alaska veterans.
In regards to her support for veterans, Ms. Haney is also the widow of a disabled veteran, Mario Martinez, who sought care via the VA prior to his passing. During this chapter, while seeking care for her spouse, Ms. Haney quickly learned how to navigate a complex system, from seeking medical care to the request for burial benefits — such benefits that are available and used throughout the Alaska veteran community. Even after the passing of her spouse, Ms. Haney has continued to support the veteran community as an advocate.