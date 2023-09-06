Alaska's leaders are too silent on Manh Choh

To the editor: The Manh Choh project is not mining. Manh Choh is the gross excavation, miles of dangerous trucking and then the strong, chemical processing of millions of tons of earth, which leaves us with a huge poisonous waste pile dumped on our lands in Interior Alaska.
Why isn’t our governor and legislators taking action to stop this ill-conceived and money grubbing operation that will leave little financially for us Alaskans but provide major profits for out of state and foreign interests? It is obvious that this grossly unsafe operation will most likely leave our roads destroyed and a major environmental mess for us to live and deal with.