Alaskans deserve real representatives of the people

In the 2020 General Election, Alaska voters approved an initiative to establish a Nonpartisan Pick One Primary Election system and a Ranked Choice Voting General Election system. The Republican-controlled Alaska state House, Senate and Governor are apparently so concerned that their lock on power may be threatened by this initiative that HB4, sponsored by Raunchier, McCabe, Tomaszewski, is being considered to overturn the will of the voters. During recent testimony before the judiciary committee, testimony was overwhelmingly against the bill, but the Republican majority appears committed to this blatant power grab because they can.
If ranked choice voting is overturned, the voters of the State of Alaska should immediately pass the initiative again, reestablishing an open primary and ranked choice voting. In addition, further steps should be taken to block the clearly excessive power and disregard for voters will, of political parties in Alaska.
I would suggest as one possible step that, instead of allowing legislators to self select themselves into consideration for the job, we randomly select 50 people from the voter registration list to participate in the primary. No campaigning allowed and only factual information, such as age, sex, education, work history, criminal background, check, marital/family status, residency history and military service would be made available in the election pamphlet. The top seven vote getters would advance to a general election 30 days later. No campaign contributions would be allowed and no campaigning. The seven candidates would participate in answering written questions submitted by a non-partisan board of citizens published in the election pamphlet, and in verbal debates, held by a non-partisan organization. The winner would serve one term and could not run for the legislature again unless randomly selected.
We don’t allow people to campaign to be on juries. Why should we allow our elected officials to self select themselves for equally important positions, affecting far more people, when they clearly do not respect the will of the voters in Alaska?
Alaskans deserve real representatives of the people, not self-selected and self-interested career politicians.