Alaskans deserve real representatives of the people

In the 2020 General Election, Alaska voters approved an initiative to establish a Nonpartisan Pick One Primary Election system and a Ranked Choice Voting General Election system. The Republican-controlled Alaska state House, Senate and Governor are apparently so concerned that their lock on power may be threatened by this initiative that HB4, sponsored by Raunchier, McCabe, Tomaszewski, is being considered to overturn the will of the voters. During recent testimony before the judiciary committee, testimony was overwhelmingly against the bill, but the Republican majority appears committed to this blatant power grab because they can.

If ranked choice voting is overturned, the voters of the State of Alaska should immediately pass the initiative again, reestablishing an open primary and ranked choice voting. In addition, further steps should be taken to block the clearly excessive power and disregard for voters will, of political parties in Alaska.

