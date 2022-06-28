 Skip to main content
Alaskan women deserve better

To the editor: Dear Gov. Dunleavy, as someone who voted to put you in office, your recent remarks and apparent intentions in the aftermath of the overturn of Roe v. Wade appalled me.

To refer to the majority opinion of your constituents when a reasonable question is on the table is commendable in a politician; however, whether or not a woman has the right to determine what is best for her own body is never a reasonable question. To even suggest that abortion rights, hand-in-hand with a woman’s right to bodily autonomy, is a topic that should be open for debate is an untenable position for any politician who relies on women’s votes (yes, we still have that right, however some may feel about it). Indeed, any fair-minded human being would be ashamed of making such a suggestion.

The people of this state regularly suffer from the highest rate of rapes and sexual assault in the entire country. It is a struggle already for many Alaskans to access timely and reliable health care, even with no legal hurdles in place. The Pandora’s box you have opened by even implying that Alaska may not be a safe place for women of reproductive age to live and work will hurt this state in ways that none of us can forecast. Perhaps you don’t much mind this, sir, but as a lifelong Alaskan woman, I do. And I assure you, I am not alone.

With all due respect to your office, Gov. Dunleavy, we deserve better. I hope someday you come to understand that, and ideally before you have assisted in injuring people in real and lasting ways.

Jamie Hazlett

Fairbanks

