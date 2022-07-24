Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center's surprising changes

To the editor: We recently had family up visiting the Great State of Alaska and wanted to show them the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center as we have done for all our guests. We were appalled and outraged by several things that happened.
We arrived at the long line of cars and motor homes awaiting to enter the facility. It was on Monday, July 11, at approximately 4 p.m., as we had timed our visit for the bear viewing for our guests. We had been raving about the facility and its attractions up to this time.
We were very disappointed to find out that the admission fee was $16 per person for seniors, but we decided to go ahead and “donate” to keep the facility operating. We had four seniors in the vehicle, and the total cost was $64 of which our guests graciously paid.
We arrived at the bear viewing area and found that the portable toilets were overflowing with human excrement and used toilet paper; a public health disaster of the highest magnitude awaiting the visitors.
We were hugely disappointed to find out that the usual bear feeding and viewing from the boardwalk has been replaced for “private tours” for your own personal “bear viewing encounter,” which costs $125 per person. What happened to allowing the people in Alaska the only opportunity to see grizzly and black bear?! This was one of the major attractions to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Centers exhibits.
We will not be taking any more guests, family or friends to this facility, and we heartily recommend that no one else be charged these outrageous prices, be exposed to unhealthy conditions, nor have limited access to the exhibits. Please be aware of what this facility has turned into — no longer an educational center to learn about wildlife but a money-gouging, profit-only oriented program.
As they say, buyer beware. Please take this into consideration before you decide to visit the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.