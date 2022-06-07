Alaska should be a world leader for a green energy future

To the editor: I’m compelled to write and offer kudos to Jim Plaquet for his letter you ran on May 26.
I agree with Jim’s thoughts on how we should be rejoicing with the return of summer across our great state. Instead, we’re feeling apprehension as costs, inflation, supply chain certainties and economic conditions all spin ostensibly out of control.
Our current federal government is “led” by individuals who have put America’s mantle of international superiority at risk. President Biden’s clear strategy of appeasement, rather than leading through strength, has ceded control of crucial supply chains to Communist China, the Taliban and even Putin’s Russia.
Less than two years ago, America was a net exporter of oil and gas; energy independent and not under the thumb of any other country for our daily needs. Now, we grovel to OPEC+ and even Venezuela to help us meet our nation’s demands. The reason? Domestic energy — and the companies and employees who work in oil, gas and mining — have been under attack since Biden took office.
Look no further than the Defense Production Act decision from June 6 for the latest example. Biden is now allowing Chinese-manufactured solar technology to be imported without the threat of tariff, all so that stalled solar projects can move forward. By doing so, he’s thwarting American production of the same modules.
By enriching and empowering China for not only the manufacturing, but also the raw materials sourcing, he’s continuing to increase reliance on a country that — at its heart — hates everything the U.S. should be standing for.
Jim’s letter was a good reminder to think about global happenings and how they affect Alaska. Instead of being reliant on communist and totalitarian regimes, we could be mining much of the needed resource in our state, with projects from the Ambler Road district to Pebble providing the materials; all being responsibly developed by hundreds of Alaska employees.
Alaska should be a world leader for a “green energy” future. Too bad environmental zealots and our current federal “leaders” don’t see that for themselves.