 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alaska needs Bill Walker for governor because ...

To the editor: I seldom write a letter to the editor unless it is something I wholeheartedly believe in, and I Believe in Bill Walker for governor and Heidi Drygasfor lieutenant Governor, the unity ticket ...

... Because former Gov. Bill Walker is the most nonpolitical politician I have ever met or spoken with. He works across all political aisles, realizing we all have more in common than not and will accomplish more good for the majority of the people, not just special interest groups, if we all work together. Unity = Victory ... for all Alaskans.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.