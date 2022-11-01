Alaska needs Bill Walker for governor because ...

To the editor: I seldom write a letter to the editor unless it is something I wholeheartedly believe in, and I Believe in Bill Walker for governor and Heidi Drygasfor lieutenant Governor, the unity ticket ...
... Because former Gov. Bill Walker is the most nonpolitical politician I have ever met or spoken with. He works across all political aisles, realizing we all have more in common than not and will accomplish more good for the majority of the people, not just special interest groups, if we all work together. Unity = Victory ... for all Alaskans.
… Because of Bill’s integrity. He doesn’t make promises he can’t deliver on just because it’s popular and might win him votes.
... Because Bill Walker did not steal anyone’s PFD!! Everyone got a PFD every year! Bill Walker saved the PFD program for generations to come!! It wasn’t as much as expected, but it was a lot more than other years when it was only $500 or $300, etc. And he didn’t bankrupt the PFD program to pay for state services. He make hard but fiscally sound choices. And everyone continues to get a PFD to this day and into the future ... because of Bill Walker. Please don’t be fooled by one large PFD plus utility relief funds this one year, coincidentally right before elections!!
….Because Bill Walker listens, he cares and he engages with people! I sat in at a roundtable discussion with Bill and a group of about 25 women here in Fairbanks regarding women’s issues. No topic was taboo. These women ended up pouring their hearts out about the most intimate and sometimes degradingly heinous events because not only does Bill Walker listen and care, but he absorbs the information and has sincere empathy. Bill Walker, in my opinion, is pro-choice whether he believes it or not! He is for a woman’s right to choose what is best for her own body. No one else, and certainly not the government!! Bill has stated quite clearly that he will fight for women’s rights with all his energy!! That’s pro-choice ... that’s Bill Walker!! Please vote Bill Walker as your No. 1 choice for governor!