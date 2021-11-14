Alaska delegation puts Alaska first

To the editor: Teamsters Local 959 wants to extend our most sincere gratitude to the Alaska delegation of Sen. Murkowski, Sen. Sullivan and Congressman Young for their work to pass The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money coming back to Alaska will fund much needed improvements to roads, bridges, rail lines and most importantly, our ports.
Alaska will have access to $273 billion over the next five years to rebuild Alaska’s highways and bridges. Repairs to the state’s road system will ensure future jobs and smoother travels across Alaska’s beautiful intrastate systems. It may not always seem like it, but summer road construction is a good thing for the state.
$5 billion will be allotted for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Program to assist the Alaska Railroad with critical capital projects and rail safety technologies. The 656 miles of track that carries freight and passengers from the interior to south central and back will be able to make technological and safety improvements from the CRISI program.
The Port of Alaska has been in dire need of repairs and this infrastructure bill is the first step in getting those repairs on track. $2.25 billion for the Port Infrastructure Development Program which provides critical support to ports big and small throughout Alaska. We are optimistic that collaboration between the mayors office, state officials in Juneau and the governor will be able to work together to ensure the Port of Alaska is repaired to continue providing residents with out of state goods and necessities.
All this funding is instrumental to Alaska’s development and our path to a prosperous future. Thank you, Sen. Murkowski, Sen. Sullivan and Congressman Young, for putting Alaska first.
Gary Dixon,
Anchorage
Gary Dixon is secretary-treasurer with Teamsters Local 959.
