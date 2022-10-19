Alaska 529 plan is a good value toward education

To the editor: There was a letter in the Oct 15 News-Miner critical of the Alaska 529 Plan. The author complained about the poor returns of the plan and suggested seeking alternatives. It is unfair to criticize the performance of the Alaska 529 Plan when the reason for the poor returns mentioned by the author are likely due to negative performance of the stock market broadly. If one wants to avoid risk in their investments, they should seek alternative investments within the array of portfolio options offered by Alaska 529, or simply not invest their funds into a portfolio that may lose value.
I can speak to this from experience. For our first child, we opened an Alaska 529 plan and invested a majority of the funds into the ACT Portfolio, which has the benefit of locking in tuition credits to the University of Alaska at today’s rates. This provides a hedge on the future value of one’s investment regardless of stock market performance. One will not find this in any other college savings plan and for anyone who thinks their child might attend UA, it makes complete sense.
The author’s suggested alternative of opening a 529 plan administered by another state would not result in anything different. For our second child, I sought to diversify and sought an investment option with lower fees, so I opened up an account through another state’s 529 plan administered by a national investment firm (one can invest in any state’s 529 plan). The performance of this investment has largely tracked the market, and I could easily complain about it just as one might for any other investment in recent months. It has lost significant value, in fact, more than the ACT Portfolio of our first child, due to the different mixture of investments.
The Alaska 529 plan offers good value to Alaskans looking to save for a college education. Those looking to avoid risk have the option of the ACT Portfolio, or even more conservative investment options that would of course not see the returns during periods of high market performance. Anyone making the wise choice to save for college should look at the long-term nature of the investment and not sweat periodic downturns in the market, and should certainly not ascribe those to the management of the plan that they have chosen.