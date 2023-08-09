Airing a viewpoint on poor air quality

To the editor: The Community Perspective by Mike Pollen in the Friday, Aug. 4, News-Miner was right on the money — and I mean the dollars and cents.
I’m sure that every one of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members has been aware of the very poor quality of the air we have had to breathe this past week. We have all been warned to avoid it if we can, especially during heavy exercise.
I am concerned about the current majority on the assembly, who seem not to understand that even when it is not as visible as it has been recently, there is particulate matter in our air here in the Interior, especially during the wintertime which is fast approaching. This particulate matter is referred to as PM2.5, and it can be very dangerous to anyone who has any respiratory issues, including asthma.
I hope assembly members will keep this experience in their minds this winter, when air quality more regularly comes up on their agenda. It is even more insidious when the particles are smaller than a human hair and unseen.
It is great that the changeout of wood-burning stoves program is continuing and that the payout is even increasing. It appears that more residents will be able to take advantage of this great opportunity and help the Borough clean up the air we all have to breathe, as well as support the good health of their fellow residents.
Voters, please watch for the slate of Assembly members who will be up for re-election this fall. Attend or listen to a few of the assembly meetings so that you know which members are voting in favor of the ordinances that will improve our quality of life here in the borough and those who nay-say progress. Don’t allow those who are not looking out for our well-being to remain on this important local governing body. The assembly certainly has more influence on our lives than the president of the United States.
But most importantly, get out and vote when Oct. 3 comes around.