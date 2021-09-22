You have permission to edit this article.
Airboaters, Alaskans and Americans, all coming together

To the editor: Hey airboaters, you all have the right to run your air boats. As a moose hunter who doesn’t use an airboat, I avoid river corridors because the noise prevents me from hearing my moose calls or putting them out there where I want them to go.

So the last day of hunting season we are sitting on our porch watching the river, and an airboat goes by. We watch it going by, and the guy flips us off. That gives all airboaters a bad name and a bad name for hunters in general. We did not react to his gesture, but later I saw the guy broken down on the side of the road with trailer trouble. I kindly asked them if they needed help.

I want you to know that things are always the way they seem. Let me also point out that this is a small town, and it turns out I know where the guy lives. We just want to all get along in this world. I don’t care if you drive a Prius or an airboat. Let’s be loving to each other please. All of us are Alaskans and Americans.

