Air vs. ore: Is it worth it?

To the editor: Is it worth it?
There is an aspect of the Kinross Gold transportation proposal that I have not seen addressed concerning Alaska’s air quality. The type of trucks hauling the ore are expected to get about 5 miles per gallon, meaning they will be utilizing about 100 gallons of fuel per trip. At 200 trips a day this will equal 20,000 gallons of diesel per day and $100,000 per day in fuel costs, which works out to over 7 million gallons per year and 36 million gallons over the course of the proposal. Each gallon of diesel fuel burned puts 22.38 pounds of CO2 into our atmosphere (look it up). This will mean an additional 8 billion pounds of CO2 into Alaska’s and the world’s air if the transport ends after five years.
What will be the cost, what will be the method, and who will pay to remove this excess CO2 from our atmosphere? Alaska is only too aware that global warming is happening, and this proposal does not help us or the world. Is this actually worth it?