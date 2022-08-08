Air quality and ore hauling

To the editor: My hat is off to the FNSB Air Pollution Control Commission (APCC) for its long overdue action on Aug. 3 to bring forward the concerns about air quality within our EPA Serious Non-Attainment area and how the proposed Kinross ore haul may affect our efforts to achieve acceptance with the federal regulators and avoid imminent and damaging sanctions.
After more than a year of this issue being kicked around by the FNSB administration, someone has finally mustered the ability and energy to bring their long-range vision and authority into the same room and enable unfettered critical thought of this unsafe and unprecedented ore haul. How refreshing it was to watch smart people, unburdened by personal, financial, or political agendas, take their duty seriously by taking a reasoned and unanimous step to hold our leaders responsible for addressing, understanding, and acting on one of the gorillas invited into the room by the proponents of this ore haul proposal: our horrific and damaging air quality.