Affirmed, not accused

To the editor: Your article about the April 2, 2022 meeting of the state redistricting board erroneously describes the Alaska Supreme Court as having “accused the Republican-leaning board of an ‘unconstitutional political gerrymander’ with a Senate district in Anchorage, and some of Saturday’s testimony was finger-wagging from Democrats.” The use of “accused” in the same breath as a description of party “finger-wagging” makes it sound like the Supreme Court acted in a partisan way.
The Supreme Court did not accuse the board. It listened to the redistricting board’s appeal and upheld a Superior Court judge’s determination that political gerrymandering had, in fact, occurred. The Supreme Court ordered the redistricting board to correct the Senate K pairing of house districts which “constituted an unconstitutional political gerrymander violating equal protection under the Alaska Constitution, and we therefore affirm the superior court’s remand to the Board to correct the constitutional error.” (In the matter of the 2021 Redistricting Cases, Supreme Court No. S-18322).
An editorial correction would be appropriate.