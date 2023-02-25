 Skip to main content
Advertiser responds to letter critical of PETA ad

To the editor: Letter writer Mike Quinn has some misconceptions about PETA. Our members are far right, far left and smack in the middle. Regardless, why would anyone with a conscience support an event in which dogs routinely suffer and die?

Dogs are subjected to biting winds, blinding snowstorms, subzero temperatures and falls through treacherous ice into frigid water. Their feet become bruised, bloodied, cut by ice and just plain worn out because of the vast distances they cover. Many dogs pull muscles, incur stress fractures or become sick with diarrhea, dehydration, intestinal viruses or bleeding stomach ulcers. Rule 42 of the official Iditarod rules blithely admits that some deaths may be considered “unpreventable.” More than 150 dogs have died since the event was founded.

The Iditarod isn’t about honoring Alaska culture or tradition. It’s about money and unearned bragging rights. But how can anyone take pride in an event that causes so much pain, suffering and death?

Times change and so do sensibilities about what we as a society find acceptable, as they should. Forcing dogs to run to their deaths in the Iditarod should be roundly condemned.

Jennifer O’Connor, senior writer

PETA Foundation

Norfolk, Virginia

