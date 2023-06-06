Adopt a climate plan that makes sense

To the editor: I am writing in support of the North Star Borough adopting a strong Community Climate Action Plan, preferably including items that were recently dropped. The Borough Assembly will meet on June 8 preparing to adopt a plan.
My personal concern and my realization of the international importance of a strong plan was built when I attended an online course taught by UAF scientists Drs. John Walsh and Rick Thoman. It was titled “Climate Change in the Arctic” and was attended by international students. The Arctic, part of which includes the North Star Borough, is a particular key area where our decisions necessarily affect other parts of the world as well as the city of Fairbanks. Decisions made in the North Star Borough will have a worldwide impact of greater or lesser importance.
The Borough has had two successive committees working on a Climate Action Plan [CAAP]. The second unfortunately diminished the goals set forth by the first. The original plan, while not perfect, was the result of thoughtful hard work.
I should like to see the Borough return as much as possible to the original plan and especially make use of the newest science available from the internationally recognized research at UAF. Dr Walsh was honored in Scandinavia for his work and would be a first resource together with Rick Thoman.
Adoption of a strong and effective CAAP would help the United States once again become a leader in the field, surpassing the present leading countries such as Germany and Iceland. The North Star Borough can do its part toward this international effort to avert catastrophic changes to the natural world that we grew up in and that we hope to leave our descendants.