Adopt a climate plan that makes sense

To the editor: I am writing in support of the North Star Borough adopting a strong Community Climate Action Plan, preferably including items that were recently dropped. The Borough Assembly will meet on June 8 preparing to adopt a plan.

My personal concern and my realization of the international importance of a strong plan was built when I attended an online course taught by UAF scientists Drs. John Walsh and Rick Thoman. It was titled “Climate Change in the Arctic” and was attended by international students. The Arctic, part of which includes the North Star Borough, is a particular key area where our decisions necessarily affect other parts of the world as well as the city of Fairbanks. Decisions made in the North Star Borough will have a worldwide impact of greater or lesser importance.

