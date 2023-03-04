Adjusting the Board of Adjustment

To the editor: Re: Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Adjustment meeting decision on appeal of CU2023-001, March 1, 2023.
I wish to thank the FNSB Board of Adjustment members for their hard work in preparation for the meeting [March 1], and I am glad a member has a healthy baby.
Thanks also for the breast milk pump demonstration. The gurgling baby in the background provided a nice ambiance. A diaper change would add a nice touch. The smell would compliment what surrounds the procedure to obtain a Conditional Use Permit.
It’s good to know that board members can concentrate on their domestic duties while making life-changing decisions for so many residents who are being so adversely affected.
I must disagree with Commissioner Fletcher that allowing “outside testimony” at the public hearing approving the permit last Oct. 25, was “not harmful” and “had no influence on the decision by the board.” Tell me how you can “un-hear” something.
Five seconds into the “discussion,” Commissioner Fletcher made a motion to deny the appeal, before a single word of discussion was made.
I heard a new term at the board’s meeting Wednesday night: “second class borough.” Now I know what that means. It’s the way it treats its residents.