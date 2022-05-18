Adam Wool for Congress

To the editor: I am a 52-year resident of Fairbanks, retired former public sector (Lathrop High School teacher) and private sector worker, (national firms/stock broker) and briefly, chairman of the Alaska Democrat Party, May to December 2012.
I strongly favor Adam Wool for the special primary election of the U.S. Representative ballot, due in by June 11. I believe he is the most qualified and experienced candidate running for the four-plus months left in Don Young’s term and the two-year term we vote on in November, which means you need to vote for him on two different ballots on Aug. 16. Very confusing this year. (When your former U.S. Representative dies eight months before the November election, this is what happens).
Rep. Wool is well-liked by his constituents and was elected four times with bipartisan support. In the past eight years he chaired several House committees. He works well with both sides of the aisle, has successfully passed many bills, and is not afraid to take a stand on tough issues. Adam can win statewide.
Adam has lived in Fairbanks for 38 years and graduated from the University of Alaska with a bachelor of science degree in physics. He created a popular local business, The Blue Loon, a restaurant/entertainment center Interior residents enjoyed for decades before he sold it. He knows the value of a dollar, didn’t waste money, and delivered quality product and service to his customers.
Adam sends his daughters to Fairbanks public schools and helped all Alaska K-12 kids with HB272, adding $51 million to the Base Student Allocation. He’s honest, candid and brave enough to run for public office when others shied away. A fiscal moderate with a solid record as an honest businessman, Adam is a realist, slightly left of center politically, willing to listen to the other side while building laws that benefit all Alaskans this time in our history when unity, not bickering, best serves us.
I’m voting for Adam Wool and encourage you to also. Adam’s good for Alaska.
(And never a quitter after elected by the voters.)
Don Gray
Fairbanks