Action needed to protect our democracy

To the editor: Our democracy is in danger. Inaction is a mistake.
While our government survived the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, we are not safe. Many prominent Republicans, despite having no valid proof, continue to claim that the election was stolen. Far too many people believe those lies — people who vote, donate and get involved.
Those prominent Republicans are especially concerning. They either believe the lies and are disconnected from reality, or they are conniving to use that discontent to gain power. Either way, they should be kept out of office.
Unfortunately, too many people watch the reports, shake their heads, and go about with their lives, doing nothing. Others rant on social media or with their friends and do nothing else. That inaction is a huge mistake. Our democracy is at stake. Maybe not a complete collapse, but certainly a rotting from the inside.
Concerned people should vote for those who oppose Trump and the lie of the stolen election. But that’s not enough. People who believe that lie are taking action. So should you. At minimum donate to those who would keep the conspiracy theorists and connivers out of power. The easiest way is to support the Democrats. My wife and I have started regularly donating to the Democratic House (dccc.org) and Senate (www.dscc.org) campaign funds. It’s a first for us, but too many Republicans have gone down the rabbit hole. When the Republican Party becomes reasonable again, we’ll reassess. You could also volunteer for the Alaska Democrats (alaskademocrats.org).
If you can’t stomach donating to the Democrats, then donate to the Republican Accountability Project (accountability.gop). Started by long-time staunch conservative William Kristol, this group is trying to get the Republican Party back on track.
In our country we have much to disagree on, no matter your political persuasion. That’s normal. Battling it out and finding compromise is how a good democracy works. But we can’t do that if our democracy is undermined.
If you are concerned, vote. But do more than that. Inaction is a mistake.
Eric Troyer
Fairbanks