Action need by Interior legislators

To the editor: Interior senators and representatives, a disastrous plan is moving forward unchallenged to use our state highways for hauling gold ore from Tetlin to the processing mill at Fort Knox north of Fairbanks in spite of a study that demonstrated the strong financial viability of processing the ore near Tetlin. Dermot Cole has provided an excellent summary of that 2018 viability study at bit.ly/3MRUXiE. More back up information can be found at the following two web sites, bit.ly/3J5P1BI and bit.ly/42sPhBj.

For some reason this project seems to be going forward without any resistance in spite of the many negative effects on your Interior constituents. This project to use our highways is about greed. Gold is not a critical metal, with only about 10-15% of gold mined being used for things other than jewelry.

