Acting like Kinross's private contractor

To the editor: I would like to point out four major flaws in the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) plan to “fast track” (DOT’s term) the replacement of five major bridges to facilitate the Mahn Cho industrial ore transport for Kinross.
1. No permit for the processing of Mahn Cho ore at Fort Knox mine has been issued by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). There are serious concerns about the prospect of acid mine drainage from processing Mahn Cho ore. This was acknowledged by a Department of Natural Resources spokesman in a public forum sponsored by the League of Woman’s Voters this spring. Kinross may not receive a permit to process Mahn Cho ore at Fort Knox mine. To fast track the replacement of five functional bridges before a permit is issued is putting the cart before the horse. If a permit is not issued by DEC, tens of millions of public money would be prematurely prioritized to these bridges.