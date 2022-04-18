Acknowledging traditional lands

To the editor: The city of Fairbanks shamefully voted to deny acknowledgement of council meetings being held on traditional Dena lands.
An acknowledgement of traditional Dena lands is not excluding anyone, but rather, gives respect to the history of the land. What harm could have been done by giving a preamble acknowledgement of respect to the heritage of the Interior’s first people? None.
Regardless of whether the city council ever chooses to acknowledge historical Native lands, it is nonetheless truth, and this fact will never change.
The only thing left to change is Fairbanks City Council members so we can elect ones who have an appreciation for history.