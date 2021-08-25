Achievements and inspirations
To the editor: I was pleased reading about Janet Pearson being featured on the front page of the Daily News-Miner, Aug. 11, 2021.
I met Janet several years ago waiting on customers at a local store on Noble Street. She was cheerful and helpful, tending to her duties. We have met many times since, just chatting and talking girl stuff. She is an inspiration to those who think they can’t but can achieve whatever their heart desires.
Thank you, Daily News-Miner, for spotlighting this amazing lady and also thank you to writer Diana Campbell.
God bless you, Janet, and I pray He will always keep you well in life.