You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Accessing mental health care in Fairbanks

  • Comments

To the editor: Thank you to Melody Heath and Lane Delventhal for highlighting mental health needs in their July Fourth letter to the editor. I appreciate how frustrating it can be when staffing changes result in a change in therapist. I would like to provide some information about services at Alaska Behavioral Health.

Alaska Behavioral Health currently employs 16 therapists in Fairbanks, half serving adults and the other half serving children and families. While turnover is inevitable, we have grown our number of clinical staff significantly over the last two years, and plan to keep growing to meet community needs.

Last week, new clients in Fairbanks were able to schedule a first appointment within eight days. Clients may begin group services as soon as they have completed an intake. Individual therapy starts right away for those for whom group is not appropriate, and after the conclusion of group therapy for those who require additional services. This pilot program was started precisely so that clients would not have to wait to begin getting treatment. Evidence shows that group therapy is as effective as individual therapy for treating depression, and that many clients who initially said they preferred individual therapy changed their minds after attending group therapy.

We are excited to be partnering with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to bring the Crisis Now model to Fairbanks. This will improve access to services for some of the community’s most vulnerable residents — and reduce the use of police, fire and emergency room resources to address mental health crises.

We are also excited to begin offering adult mental health residential treatment services in Fairbanks starting in fall 2021. This will provide a level of care for folks who need a more structured environment and intensive services than outpatient care, but do not need hospital level care.

Through implementation of these new programs, we will continue to offer clinic-based services as we have been doing, with no reduction in services. Due to temporary staffing shortages, we do currently have a waitlist for new client appointments with our medical team and are working to resolve that as quickly as possible. For therapy appointments, we’ll be keeping a close watch on the “time to first appointment” metric to make sure our capacity is keeping up with the need in the Fairbanks area.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.