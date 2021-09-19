About that two-week period ...
To the editor: According to the CDC, “ … a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person ≥14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.”
That means that a “fully vaccinated” person who gets sick, and even dies from Covid-19, during the two weeks after getting the jab, is counted as “unvaccinated.”
This raises a couple of questions:
How many hospitalized Covid patients are counted as unvaccinated even though they have received one or more shots?
How many serious adverse reactions to the vaccine are dismissed because they occur during the first 14 days after vaccination? (According to the VAERS, most of the reported 15,000-plus vaccine related deaths in the USA occurred within that period. But the CDC seems to have little interest in investigating them.)