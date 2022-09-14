About that journalist's death ...

To the editor: I was fascinated by the full page article in Sunday’s paper regarding threats facing U.S. journalists. The article spotlighted the murder of a journalist. I had to read half way through this full page article to discover the journalist was murdered by a corrupt Democrat politician.
Other murdered journalists mentioned were killed by a lunatic former federal employee who felt a newspaper was persecuting him, a reputed mob boss decades ago and by black Muslims 15 years ago. Somehow, amazingly, all this is attributed to ... the Donald!