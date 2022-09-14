 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

About that journalist's death ...

To the editor: I was fascinated by the full page article in Sunday’s paper regarding threats facing U.S. journalists. The article spotlighted the murder of a journalist. I had to read half way through this full page article to discover the journalist was murdered by a corrupt Democrat politician.

Other murdered journalists mentioned were killed by a lunatic former federal employee who felt a newspaper was persecuting him, a reputed mob boss decades ago and by black Muslims 15 years ago. Somehow, amazingly, all this is attributed to ... the Donald!

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.