About that infrastructure bill

To the editor: No wonder President Biden loves Sen. Lisa Murkowski so much. She’s a willing dupe and basically delivers whatever he wants with her votes.
The so-called “Infrastructure Bill” is a perfect example. It contains a tiny percentage of funding for actual transportation projects, like roads, bridges, ports and rail, and is instead loaded with a ton of liberal goodies favored by the radical left.
Nonetheless, Murkowski was happy to lead the charge in supporting this terrible bill, even though Biden made clear that he wouldn’t even sign it unless Congress also passed the massive “reconciliation bill” that contains trillions of dollars in even more radical, liberal spending.
Murkowski then naively expressed shock that Biden would link the two bills, as though she felt used by Biden. And then she voted for the “transportation bill” anyway.
When Murkowski asks to be re-elected next year, I plan to say “no way.” I’m voting for Kelly Tshibaka, who will not make bargains with liberal Democrats who want to lead us into oblivion. Kelly stands for Alaskan/American values and will represent all of us in the way we deserve.
