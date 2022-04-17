About that airport name ...

To the editor: The headline in the April 12 News-Miner that stated “Proposal would rename airport to Don Young International” stirred my concern and therefore a suggestion.
Don Young’s Alaska home was in Fort Yukon, and he would say that it was his home and he was always proud of those beginnings in Alaska. I think perhaps it would be appropriate that the Fort Yukon airport be renamed after Congressman Young. The Fairbanks International Airport name already has a “nice ring to it” as it defines the location in the golden heart of Alaska and should not be renamed for anyone.
As much as I respected Ted Stevens and all he did for our great state I felt that renaming the Anchorage International Airport after him was inappropriate and was a confusing name change for many coming to Alaska. It should have remained as it was before. Another case in point, how many of our readers know the location of the John Wayne International Airport? Would you know it better if it was named the Orange County International Airport? I think so.
Fairbanks International Airport — the name is just fine as it is. The naming of a building on the University of Alaska campus after Congressman Young would be more appropriate and a great honor to his legacy.