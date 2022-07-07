Abortion is not legislative; it's health

To the editor: I would like to point out an error of governmental duties that was made many years ago when the subject of abortion rights came up. These apparently fell into the list of items for the legislative branch, where they do not belong. The Legislature was created to create rules for the entire citizenship to live by in order to have an equitable, stable life for all. Abortions are the concern of only a small section of the population: pregnant women. By that fact alone, it should have been assigned to the Department of Health and Welfare.
To create laws for everyone takes a variety of education in and studies of history, governmental processes and processes set up to be fair to everyone in the country.
Abortion, whether by nature, choice or necessity, is a medical decision that takes the knowledge accumulated by years of study on the procedure, the health of the woman, the expertise of the physician and does not have any bearing on the rest of the population who will never face the decision.
The transfer of this action to the proper agency could stop the ridiculous (although popular) habit of using it for a political football. It is a very serious and life altering process for the small portion of our population that it personally affects.
Georgia Griffin
North Pole